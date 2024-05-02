Kuwait PM Condoles Chinese Pres. Over Victims Of Collapsed Road

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness Caretaker Prime Minister Sheikh Dr Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on Wednesday sent a cable to Chinese President Xi Jinping, voicing sincere condolences over victims of collapsed road in China's Guangdong province. (pick up previous) seo

