               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait PM Condoles Chinese Pres. Over Victims Of Collapsed Road


5/2/2024 9:11:40 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness Caretaker Prime Minister Sheikh Dr Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on Wednesday sent a cable to Chinese President Xi Jinping, voicing sincere condolences over victims of collapsed road in China's Guangdong province. (pick up previous) seo

MENAFN02052024000071011013ID1108166457


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search