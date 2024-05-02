Kuwait Amir Condoles Chinese Pres. Over Victims Of Collapsed Road

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday sent a cable to Chinese President Xi Jinping, voicing sincere condolences over victims of the collapsed road in China's Guangdong province. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the injured a swift recovery. (end) seo

