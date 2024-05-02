E-Magic Partners With Composabl To Add Autonomous Intelligent Agents For Process Control To Their Twinworx® Platform

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Toronto, Ontario, 2nd May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In a world first, the e-Magic partnership with Composabl offers the ability to embed portable simulations and autonomous intelligent agents into their TwinWorX digital twin platform. These agents can perform high-value functions like reducing energy consumption and operational costs, improving operational efficiency, increasing throughput and product quality, and optimizing process operations.









“I have seen autonomous agents connected to building automation systems that reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint of the connected buildings by 15%,” says Kence Anderson, the CEO of Composabl.

“We know that intelligent agents can provide value but connecting them to control buildings and processes requires specialized resource and custom integrations. TwinWorX provides a standardized interface and a single pane of glass to visualize, monitor, control and optimize buildings and processes.”

e-Magic officially announces TwinWorX Optimizer, a new product offering that includes embedded simulations and intelligent autonomous agents from Composabl.

Tony Harris, the CEO of e-Magic explains that“e-Magic is proficient in performing secure data read and write operations from multiple assets. Utilizing this data, we provide enhanced analytics, insights, and workflow optimizations. Recognizing the potential for advanced control mechanisms, we developed TwinWorX Optimizer, aiming to integrate more sophisticated control features into the platform.”

e-Magic is a global leader in providing industrial IoT and Digital Twins solutions. Specializing in the design, development, and integration of cutting-edge operational technologies across manufacturing, healthcare, buildings, and infrastructure, e-Magic drives innovation with its TwinWorX® software platform.

About Composabl

Composabl, a SF-based startup founded by ex-Microsoft engineers and led by Kence Anderson, offers an platform that elevates and empowers the 100M engineers in industry to build production-ready AI with a no-code tool kit of intelligent software building blocks. The“Intelligent Agents” built on this platform learn to solve nuanced, fuzzy, real-world problems that supersede the capabilities of existing automation.