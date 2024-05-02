Unizen Announces Deployment Of Enhanced Ethereum Gas Optimization And Uldmv3, Transforming Defi Trading

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 2nd May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Unizen has successfully deployed two pivotal updates that are set to transform the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry: Enhanced Ethereum Gas Optimization and ULDMv3. These advancements redefine efficiency and cost-effectiveness, greatly enhancing the trading experience for DeFi users.

Enhanced Ethereum Gas Optimization is Now Live

This update significantly reduces Ethereum transaction costs by 40-50% for all users and by 60-70% for integrators. By streamlining transaction processes, this optimization not only makes decentralized trading more accessible but also significantly reduces overhead costs, allowing traders to operate more freely and cost-effectively.

ULDMv3: A Revolutionary Upgrade in Liquidity Distribution

ULDMv3, the third iteration of the Unizen Liquidity Distribution Mechanism, marks a monumental shift in the way trades are executed on the platform. This isn't merely an incremental improvement; it's a complete transformation designed to enhance the trading framework significantly. Unizen CTO, Martin Granström, describes ULDMv3 as a“revolution in liquidity sourcing that sets new industry benchmarks.”

Key Enhancements in ULDMv3 Include:

Faster Quote Speeds: With ULDMv3, Unizen has dramatically increased the speed at which quotes are retrieved and trades are executed. This enhancement ensures that users experience minimal latency, making real-time trading more efficient and responsive. The ability to quickly process quotes is crucial in the fast-paced world of DeFi, where market conditions can change in seconds.

Reduced Gas Costs: ULDMv3 builds upon Unizen's already competitive gas fee structure by optimizing the underlying algorithms to further reduce costs. This is achieved through smarter contract interactions and streamlined transactions that minimize the gas required for each trade. This reduction in gas costs makes trading more affordable and sustainable, especially beneficial during high network congestion periods.

Cross-chain Trade Splitting: A standout feature of ULDMv3 is its ability to facilitate cross-chain trade splitting. This functionality enables the mechanism to split trades across different blockchains, maximizing token output on the receiving chain. This is done through seamless token swaps that leverage the unique strengths of multiple blockchains, thereby optimizing trade value and efficiency.

Enhanced Token Routing: The routing mechanism in ULDMv3 has been upgraded to select the most optimal paths for token transfers automatically. This ensures that users receive the best possible rates and outputs by navigating through the complex landscape of liquidity pools and trading pairs. This smarter routing translates to better returns and reduced slippage for users. Machine Learning Integration: At the core of ULDMv3's advanced capabilities is its integration of machine learning technologies. These systems continuously analyze market conditions and liquidity pool interactions to refine and optimize trading strategies. By learning from each transaction, ULDMv3 adapts and evolves, offering increasingly efficient trade executions.

The development of ULDMv3, which spanned nearly a year, reflects Unizen's commitment to innovation and quality. This upgrade not only optimizes the technical mechanics of trading but also introduces adaptive, self-improving algorithms that dynamically adjust to real-time market conditions.

With these updates, Unizen solidifies its leadership in the DeFi space, empowering its community with the very best tools available. These enhancements promise to deliver unprecedented value to Unizen's users and set new standards in decentralized trading efficiency.



Experience these upgrades via our web-based application at , or our recently released mobile app available on the google play store here:

The ZCX Token:



$ZCX, as the core token of Unizen, significantly enhances the trading experience by maximizing profitability. It acts not only as a facilitator in this process but also offers users the chance to earn passive income through the platform's Earn feature. This feature allows token holders to stake their $ZCX and receive rewards, adding an attractive layer of utility to the token. The integration of $ZCX into Unizen's upcoming Layer 1 solution marks a significant leap forward. This integration is designed to elevate the functionality of $ZCX by embedding it deeper within the ecosystem, where it can play an even more central role in transaction processes and governance mechanisms.

Unizen's strategic development of its own Layer 1 blockchain, which is currently in stealth mode, is a pivotal part of its expansion. This blockchain is tailored to support both programmable and non-programmable chains, thereby broadening its applicability and potential user base. The design aims to boost interoperability among different blockchain technologies within Unizen's ecosystem, facilitating smoother and more efficient cross-chain transactions. This enhancement is crucial for driving wider adoption and easier access to web3 technologies, making them more user-friendly and integrated.

The introduction of Unizen's Layer 1 blockchain is poised to redefine the way users interact with the platform, offering them more seamless, secure, and swift transactions. It promises to leverage the inherent strengths of $ZCX, ensuring that the token not only increases in utility but also in value, as it becomes an integral part of a larger, more interconnected ecosystem. This development aims to attract a diverse group of users, from seasoned traders to those new to the web3 space, enhancing their overall experience and engagement with decentralized finance.

About Unizen:

Unizen is an entirely new category of DEX Aggregator with comprehensive omni-chain access and UTXO support. We offer unparalleled returns on decentralized trades industry-wide. Even compared to leading DEX Aggregators like 1inch, Paraswap, and Matcha.

Our platform boasts a seamless experience with zero bridging, no sign-ups, no fees, and no KYC requirements, all while maintaining complete decentralization. We've created an entirely new class of DEX Aggregator, distinguished by an industry-leading Unizen Liquidity Distribution Mechanism (ULDM), Unizen Interoperability Protocol (UIP), and comprehensive omni-chain access, and UTXO support (starting with native Bitcoin).

Our industry-leading innovations give us the ability to provide the highest returns on decentralized trades in the world: access to more than 20,000+ assets across 9 chains and over 170 decentralized exchanges.

