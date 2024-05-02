Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) has wrapped up its humanitarian aid mission in Armenia distributing relief materials to 1,500 individuals in need.
GAZA -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society announces a fully-equipped hospital has been installed in Al-Mawasi region in Gaza to offer medical care for the Gazans.
KUWAIT -- Top Kuwaiti journalists have affirmed that the national press enjoys substantial freedoms noting national personnel observe self-censorship.
PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron declares dispatch of land forces to Ukraine will not be ruled out in the event Russia "breached the lines." (end) rk
