Russia Attacked Ukraine With Over 300 Missiles, Nearly 300 Shahed Drones, Over 3,200 Guided Bombs In April - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In April alone, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with more than 300 missiles of different types, almost the same number of Shahed kamikaze drones and more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Our cities and communities from Sumy region to Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Mykolaiv, and Kherson are suffering from this deliberate and vile terror every day and night. Thousands of our people's lives have been saved thanks to the help of leaders and countries that have already supported our air shield and that are already effectively exerting sanctions pressure against Russia's war machine. However, unfortunately, many lives have been taken by these attacks," Zelensky said.

According to him, this terror can only be stopped only through strength.

"The strength of our people, the strength of the world's unity, the strength of pressure on Russia, the strength of air defense systems provided to Ukraine, the strength of our soldiers who are holding the front line," Zelensky said.

"All those who work for the sake of our strength and defense against Russia are true defenders of life," Zelensky said.