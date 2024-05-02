Russia Not Currently Invited To Ukraine Peace Summit - Swiss Government

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Swiss government said on Thursday that "at this stage" Russia is not among the dozens of countries invited to talks to be held in Switzerland in mid-June aimed at helping bring about peace between Moscow and Ukraine.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"Switzerland is convinced that Russia must be involved in this process. A peace process without Russia is not possible," the Swiss government said in a statement.

Switzerland's government, which is inviting over 160 delegations, said it had always shown openness to inviting Russia. However, Moscow has repeatedly underlined it has no interest in participating in the initial talks, it added.

Russian officials point to Switzerland's adoption of EU sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and argue it therefore lacks credibility as a neutral broker.

Switzerland in January said it would host the summit at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Swiss government said the talks will build on Zelensky's peace formula and other peace proposals based on the UN Charter and key principles of international law.

The delegations invited include members of the G7, G20, BRICS groups, the EU, international organizations and two religious representatives, Switzerland said.

The talks aim to create a framework for a lasting peace, and a roadmap for Russia's participation in the process, it said.

