New Release 'Time Travel Tales Book 9 - Barcelona 1888,' Historical Romance Short Story, Free For One More Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Time travel enthusiasts and historical romance lovers, get ready for an exciting adventure in vibrant Barcelona in World Expo Series III.



Veronica Sanders, master storyteller, deftly transports her readers from Book 8's setting in Australia to a vibrant venue in Europe. Here, they gain a wider picture of how much nations grew during the late nineteenth century - and the importance of World Fairs (Expos) owing to the increased trade, commerce, and innovation worldwide.



Set against the backdrop of Spain's uneasy political, social, and economic climate in 1888, this latest installment in the World Expo series follows the hero, Jed. Can he reclaim the special abilities he surrendered to fend off threats from a foe determined to sabotage these events, stop economic growth, and win planet Earth for themselves?



Veronica, in less than 12,000 words, brings to life the sights, sounds, and emotions of this iconic event in a way that will leave readers spellbound. Expect nail-biting moments suspended in time, brimming with action and suspense, intriguing historical facts and fiction, time travel with a dash of tragedy, and an element of sweet romance.



From May 1st to May 2nd, readers can download 'Time-Travel Tales Book 9 Barcelona 1888' for free from Amazon. Get your copy here:



This Tale has ranked within the Top 2 Historical Fiction Short Stories (Free) in the KindleStore with a 5* rating.



Here's what one reviewer of Book 9 has said:



"If you want to discover what happens, it's time for you to start reading this book! It is an awesome continuing storyline and I highly recommend this book and the Series! In fact, I started reading from the Prequel, and this is now the ninth book in the Series and the first book of the World Expo Series III! For maximum enjoyment, I recommend that you read the books in order! They have a time-travel/intergalactic component, a historical component, and a romantic component! I am looking forward to reading more books in this Series." C. Weatherby.



For More Information, Questions, or to schedule an interview about this press release:

Contact Veronica at ...

Visit her website:



Join her on social media:

Facebook Fan page

Twitter -

Instagram -

Company :-Author Veronica Sanders

User :- ronica Sanders

Email :-...

Url :-