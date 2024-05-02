Educational Institutions In Kerala To Remain Closed Till May 6 Due To Sweltering Heat

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 2 (IANS) In view of the scorching weather and heat wave alert in Kerala, all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till May 6.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

The heat wave warning has been issued for Palakkad, Kozhikode, Trissur and Alappuzha districts.

The meeting directed that there should be no classes of any sort from 11 a.m to 3 p.m., and no parade or open activities at the Police, Fire Force, or by NCC cadets.

The meeting has decided to ensure that fire audits are conducted at places where a fire can break out easily.

Meanwhile, in a related development, a meeting held by the State Power Minister K.Krishnankutty ruled out the imposition of load shedding in the state, which has come as a huge relief, given the surge in mercury.