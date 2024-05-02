Lake Rabun Hotel & Restaurant Expands Its Catering Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lake Rabun Hotel & Restaurant, a beloved retreat nestled in the heart of Georgia's scenic landscapes, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its catering services. Renowned for its historic charm and commitment to excellence, the Lake Rabun Hotel & Restaurant now offers catering for a wide array of events, including weddings, conferences, retreats, receptions, celebrations, and parties hosted at the enchanting Forest Lodge Wedding and Event Center.



With a legacy from 1922, Lake Rabun Hotel & Restaurant has been a cherished destination for generations seeking respite in nature's embrace. This expansion reflects the hotel's enduring dedication to providing unparalleled experiences for its guests, extending beyond comfortable lodging and award-winning farm-to-table dining to exceptional event services.



Whether an intimate gathering or a grand celebration, Lake Rabun Hotel & Restaurant is poised to curate unforgettable experiences tailored to each occasion. From meticulously crafted menus featuring locally sourced ingredients to impeccable service delivered with Southern hospitality, every detail is thoughtfully executed to exceed expectations.



In addition to event catering, Lake Rabun Hotel & Restaurant offers reservations for meals-to-go from its acclaimed farm-to-table restaurant, allowing guests to savor the flavors of the region from the comfort of their homes.



To begin planning a perfect event, visit the Lake Rabun Hotel & Restaurant website or call 800-398-5134.



About Lake Rabun Hotel & Restaurant: Since 1922, Lake Rabun Hotel & Restaurant has welcomed guests seeking refuge in the natural beauty of Georgia's mountains, lakes, and forests. With comfortable lodging, award-winning dining, and exceptional event services, Lake Rabun Hotel & Restaurant is a haven for those seeking to reconnect with what truly matters in life and relationships.



Company: Lake Rabun Hotel & Restaurant

Address: 35 Andrea Ln

City: Lakemont

State: GA

Zip code: 30552

Telephone number: 706-782-4946

Toll-free number: 800-398-5134

Email address: ...

