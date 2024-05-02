24Th Brigade's UAV Battalion Destroys 30 Enemy Tanks, Over 90 Combat Vehicles Since 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the first four months of 2024, fighters with the drone strike battalion of the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo destroyed 30 tanks and more than 90 infantry fighting vehicles of the Russians.

Oleh Huit (call sign "Hasan"), commander of the UAV battalion, told this to an Ukrinform correspondent

"Starting from 2022, we saw various enemy systems and tanks 5-7 kilometers away and could not hit them. We tried to get to the front with mortars to inflict fire damage on enemy equipment at least somehow. Now, since 2024, our brigade has destroyed 30 tanks and more than 90 IFVs, as well as electronic warfare assets, a lot of vehicles and personnel - this is in just four months. Such a result was not achieved last year by several brigades combined," Huit said.

He said that this year the technical equipment of the military has significantly improved, both qualitatively and quantitatively. Currently, the state supplies 30% of kamikaze drones, and half comes from volunteers and communities. In addition, the 24th Brigade assembles its own attack drones. The Rarog company has its FPV laboratory on the front lines and is constantly improving UAV technologies.

"We gathered guys who know a lot about physics and mathematics, and every month we collect our money to buy components and conduct research. It is important for us not to stand still, because we have to be at least half a step ahead of the enemy," Huit added.

When asked how many drones the brigade currently needs, the soldier replied that one drone is a shell. And no commander can say that he has too much ammunition. This is a consumable that the army needs every day. The enemy is now conducting active offensive operations, saving equipment, but they have a lot of military personnel.

"For us, the life of every Ukrainian infantryman is the highest value, and thanks to drones, we not only increase the percentage of our survival, but also destroy the Russians, having the opportunity to fly 20-40 km behind enemy lines," the battalion commander said.

Illustration photo: Getty Images