Azerbaijan, FAO Discuss Agriculture Development In Azerbaijan's Liberated Areas

Azerbaijan discussed with the Food and Agriculture Organizationof the United Nations (FAO) the possibilities of future cooperationin the agriculture development field in the territories freed fromoccupation, Azernews reports.

This was announced in the meeting of Minister Majnun Mammadovwith the delegation led by Viorel Gutu, Regional Representative ofFAO for Europe and Central Asia.

Minister Viorel Gutu congratulated on the appointment of FAORegional Representative for Europe and Central Asia. He talkedabout the reforms carried out in the field of agriculture in ourcountry, informed about the main directions of the agriculturaldevelopment strategy in Azerbaijan, and the implemented innovativeprojects.

The minister noted that the development of the agriculturalsector was declared one of the priority areas by the President ofAzerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. At the meeting, great potential for thedevelopment of agriculture in the territories freed from occupationwas pointed out. It was noted that the development of agriculturalareas and rural areas in these territories is one of the mainpriorities. In these fields, views were exchanged on thepossibilities of future cooperation with FAO.

Cooperation with international organizations is being continuedin order to apply advanced practices in the agricultural field inAzerbaijan. At the meeting, the importance of the projectsimplemented in the framework of joint cooperation with FAO wasemphasized, cooperation prospects were discussed.

M. Mammadov touched on the importance of holding the 29thsession of the Conference of the Parties to the UN FrameworkConvention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan and spoke aboutthe measures implemented to minimize the impact of climate changeon the agricultural sector.

V. Gutu, on the other hand, emphasized that importance isattached to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field ofagriculture. The guest said that he will spare no efforts for thefurther development of relations in the agrarian field. The FAOofficial stated that they are ready to support the events to beheld in Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29. At the end, awide range of views were exchanged on issues of mutualinterest.

Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time inthe region from November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at theplenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfullyparticipated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.

Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state andgovernments, civil society organisations, business, andinternational institutions together in the South Caucasus todiscuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementationof the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategiesand goals.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment toreduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 andincrease this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling thecommitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and activelyworking in this regard are priority issues for the government ofAzerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention onClimate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. Theevent aims to assess the progress made in combating climate changearound the world.