Kuwait Red Crescent Sets Up Fully-Equipped Makeshift Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society announced on Thursday that a fully-equipped hospital has been installed in Al-Mawasi region in Gaza to offer medical care for the Gazans in cooperation with the Palestinian and Egyptian Red Crescent associations.

KRCS Chairperson Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer said in a telephone contact with KUNA that the makeshift field hospital was erected in the coastal region in Gaza as part of the State of Kuwait's efforts to soothe the hardships of the Palestinian brothers.

` The makeshift hospital, set up on a 750 square meter plot of land, contains operation rooms, intensive care wards and sections for patients' admittance. It also includes baby incubators, X-ray units, a pharmacy and a laboratory .

Kuwait will carry on with the humanitarian missions and will spare no effort in offering help to mirror a bright picture of the country under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber l-Sabah, Dr. Al-Sayer stated.

For his part, the director general of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza Bashar Murad said it was crucial to build the hospital in the strip due to the difficult conditions, and the severe shortage of medical supplies and medications.

He expressed gratitude to the State of Kuwait, His Highness the Amir, the government, and the people for helping to soften the people suffering in Gaza and praised the KRCS for presenting assistance to them.

Last month, the KRCS sent the first Kuwaiti medical team to Gaza where the doctors conducted surgeries and provided treatment to the ill. (end)

