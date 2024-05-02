Death Toll Rises To 48 After Road Collapse In S. China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 2 (KUNA) -- The death toll has risen to 48 after part of an expressway collapsed in south China's Guangdong Province the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported Thursday, citing authorities.

State-run Xinhua News Agency reported that authorities of Meizhou city in Guangdong stated the fatal expressway collapse caused 23 vehicles to plunge, adding that the collapsed section was 17.9 meters long and covering an area of 184.3 square meter,

Chinese President Xi Jinping said, "efforts should be made to repair the damaged roads and restore traffic order as soon as possible," adding that all regions and relevant departments must adhere to bottom-line thinking, consolidate work responsibilities, and strengthen monitoring and early warning, improve emergency plans. (end)

