Freddy Zucchet Releases Highly Anticipated Track 'Pacific Highway'

French artist Freddy Zucchet is teaming up with international talents like Arthur Pingrey, Jonathan Dellaroca, and the London Spacy Choir to release a new song titled "Pacific Highway." This eagerly anticipated release promises to captivate audiences worldwide with its infectious melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and evocative imagery.

"Pacific Highway" is a musical journey that captures the essence of a road trip along the picturesque Pacific coast, invoking feelings of nostalgia and gratitude for life's simple pleasures. With its catchy melodies and cinematic quality, the song transports listeners to sun-drenched highways, winding through breathtaking landscapes and unforgettable moments.

Freddy Zucchet's songwriting prowess shines through in every verse, weaving a narrative that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. His ability to craft timeless melodies that linger in the memory sets "Pacific Highway" apart as a modern standard in road music.

The production of "Pacific Highway" is helmed by the talented Arthur Pingrey, whose previous work with artists like Sia, Sting, and Flo Rida has garnered international acclaim. Jonathan Dellaroca contributes his groovy basslines, adding depth and energy to the song's infectious rhythm. The ethereal vocals of the London Spacy Choir elevate the track to new heights, infusing it with an otherworldly beauty.

This collaboration represents a meeting of minds and talents from across the globe, united by a shared passion for creating music that transcends boundaries. "Pacific Highway" seamlessly blends classic American influences with contemporary sensibilities, reminiscent of iconic tracks like "Take Me Home, Country Roads.

Freddy Zucchet's track record of collaborations with renowned artists speaks to his reputation as a sought-after talent in the music industry. From working with the likes of Mickael Vail Blum (Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink Floyd) to Rudiger (Coca-Cola ads), Zucchet has consistently delivered music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

"Pacific Highway" is more than just a song; it's an experience that celebrates the universal language of music and brings people together in appreciation of life's journey. Whether you're cruising down the coast or simply seeking a moment of escape, this song promises to accompany you on your own personal road trip.

Listen to "Pacific Highway" here

Join Freddy Zucchet on the journey of a lifetime with "Pacific Highway."

About Freddy Zucchet:

Freddy Zucchet is a French artist known for his captivating songwriting and infectious melodies. With a background in collaborating with renowned artists, Zucchet brings a unique blend of talent and creativity to every project. His latest release, "Pacific Highway," promises to be a standout addition to his impressive body of work. For more information, please visit

