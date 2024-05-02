Azerbaijan's Role In Energising Middle Corridor: Path To Sustainable Economic Growth

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The recent panel discussion at the annual meeting of the AsianDevelopment Bank (ADB) has underscored the pivotal role ofAzerbaijan in revitalising the Middle Corridor and bolsteringEuropean connectivity. With a focus on enhancing trade linksbetween Europe and Asia, discussions have centred on the potentialof this corridor to catalyse economic growth and integration in theregion.

A key aspect of Azerbaijan's contribution to the Middle Corridorinitiative lies in its commitment to renewable energy development Sharifov, the Minister of Finance and Governor for Azerbaijanat the ADB, emphasised Azerbaijan's dedication to diversifying itseconomy away from traditional oil and gas reliance towardsrenewable energy sources. This strategic shift not only aligns withglobal sustainability goals but also positions Azerbaijan as aproactive player in shaping the future of energy.

Sharifov highlighted Azerbaijan's upcoming role as the host ofCOP29, a crucial global climate conference. This platform willprovide Azerbaijan with an opportunity to showcase its commitmentto sustainability and renewable energy leadership on the worldstage. Furthermore, he outlined ambitious plans for Azerbaijan toramp up renewable energy production to up to 5 GW by 2030,leveraging both public investment and private capital. Thisproactive approach not only enhances energy security but alsofosters innovation and economic diversification.

In line with these efforts, the World Bank has stepped in tosupport the preparation of a feasibility study for laying a cablealong the bottom of the Black Sea. Rolande Pryce, the World BankDirector for the South Caucasus, highlighted the comprehensivenature of this study, which will assess technical, economic,financial, and institutional aspects to ensure the viability of theproject. Signed by the governments of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Romania,and Hungary in December 2022, this agreement signifies acollaborative effort to enhance energy connectivity between theregion and Europe.

Crucially, the study is being spearheaded by the Italian energyconsulting company CESI, indicating international cooperation andexpertise in driving forward this transformative initiative. AsAzerbaijan continues to play a leading role in advancing the MiddleCorridor, such partnerships underscore the country's commitment tosustainable development and economic prosperity.

Azerbaijan's proactive stance towards renewable energy and itsinvolvement in initiatives like the Middle Corridor highlight itsemergence as a key player in the global energy landscape. Byleveraging its strategic location and fostering internationalpartnerships, Azerbaijan is poised to unlock new opportunities forsustainable economic growth and regional integration.