Philippines Summons Chinese Embassy Official Over Vessel Harassment

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 (KUNA) -- The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) summoned a senior official at the Chinese Embassy in Manila Thursday over recent "harassment of Philippine vessels" in the South China Sea, describing the harassment as "dangerous maneuvers."

DFA clarified in a statement that it summoned the number two official at the "Chinese Embassy of Manila Deputy Chief of Mission Zhou Zhiyong over the 30 April 2024 harassment of Philippine vessels conducting a routine and regular humanitarian mission to Bajo de Masinloc."

"The Philippines protested the harassment, ramming, swarming, shadowing and blocking, dangerous maneuvers, use of water cannons, and other aggressive actions of China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels against the vessels of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) enroute to Bajo de Masinloc," it said in a statement.

"China's aggressive actions, particularly its water cannon use, caused damage to vessels of PCG and BFAR," DFA added.

"The Philippines demanded that Chinese vessels leave Bajo de Masinloc and its vicinity immediately," it concluded.

In the South China Sea, Manila and Beijing's ongoing territorial disputes have led to frequent collisions between Philippine and Chinese vessels in recent months, with the China Coast Guard using water cannons. (end)

