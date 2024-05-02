Viewqwest And Console Connect Collaborate To Deliver Seamless And Secure Cloud Connectivity For Singapore Businesses

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 May 2024 - ViewQwest, a leading Telecommunications and Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), announced a strategic collaboration with Console Connect, a leading Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, to elevate direct cloud connectivity for enterprises in Singapore. This collaboration will bring forth a myriad of advantages for ViewQwest's enterprise customers.'Our collaboration with Console Connect underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for enterprise businesses in Singapore,' said Benjamin Tan, ViewQwest's Chief Commercial Officer overseeing its Enterprise and International Business segments. 'By combining Console Connect's global NaaS expertise with our local telecommunications and security services, we aim to provide seamless, secure, and scalable networking solutions that empower businesses to focus on their core objectives.'ViewQwest's enterprise customers will benefit from preferred rates and services for direct cloud connectivity to major providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Alibaba, Oracle, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The collaboration also facilitates secure and automated cloud connectivity for remote and hybrid workers, simplifying the task of connecting new entities and sites and reliving IT Teams from the burden of complex connectivity management.'As a strategic channel partner of Console Connect Edge Port services in Singapore, ViewQwest contributes its extensive expertise in telecommunications and managed security services, creating a synergy that benefits businesses seeking advanced and reliable cloud connectivity solutions tailored to the Singapore market,' added Tan.Console Connect, known for its excellence in advancing network automation and cloud connections, brings innovative technology to reinforce ViewQwest's commitment to providing businesses with state-of-the-art network automation tools and fostering innovation in on-demand connectivity solutions.'We are delighted to be working with ViewQwest in Singapore to seamlessly extend our network reach to enterprise locations throughout the country. Through this collaboration, more businesses in Singapore are able to access Console Connect's innovative and agile connectivity and automation solutions directly from their office location in turn, bringing them much closer to the cloud,' said Michael Glynn, SVP of Digital Automated Innovation at Console Connect.This collaboration marks a step forward in ViewQwest's mission to provide comprehensive cloud connectivity solutions, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the telecommunications and managed security services sector: #ViewQwest

About ViewQwest

ViewQwest is an award-winning Telecommunications and Managed Security Services Provider driven by a vision to make the world a better place, powered by a safer, better internet. Founded and headquartered in Singapore since 2001, it has expanded operations and market coverage in Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in North and Southeast Asia.

ViewQwest builds and manages high-performing network and security infrastructure for the digital enterprise, securely connecting corporate sites and workforces wherever they are needed. It is a trusted partner of global and regional multinational corporations (MNCs) and top companies across Asia, delivering fit-for-purpose connectivity and security to power their digital future. ViewQwest also provides market-leading Residential and SME broadband connectivity and cybersecurity services in Singapore and Malaysia.

ViewQwest received the 2024 Network and Security Integration of the Year Award Singapore and, in 2023, was named Singapore Broadband Telecom Provider of the Year by the Asian Telecom Awards, recognizing its innovation and excellence in network and security. From 2018 to 2022, Ookla Speedtest Awards recognized ViewQwest as Fastest Fixed Network in Singapore.

