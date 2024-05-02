Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Size, Share & Demand By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The term "inflammatory bowel disease" (IBD) refers to conditions characterized by persistent (chronic) inflammation of the digestive tract's tissues. IBD can manifest in numerous ways, including inflammatory colitis. This disorder affects the lining of the large intestine (colon) and rectum, causing inflammation and lesions (ulcers). The goal of treatment for inflammatory bowel disease is to reduce the inflammation that causes its signs and symptoms. In the best-case scenario, this may reduce the risk of complications, long-term remission, and symptom relief.

In most cases, IBD is treated with surgery or medication. Globally rising rates of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease are anticipated to drive market expansion over the next few years. The presence of potent pipeline candidates, such as AbbVie's Skyrise (Risankizumab) and Rinvoq (upadacitinib), Lilly's lebrikizumab, and Takeda's subcutaneous formulation of Entyvio (vedolizumab), are likely to contribute to the growth of the market. The government has increased efforts to improve their healthcare as these individuals are more susceptible to contracting infections due to immunosuppressive medications.

Market Dynamics

Robust Product Pipeline Drives the Global Market

A robust product pipeline of over 616 clinical trials for developing alternative therapy options for IBD is anticipated to drive market growth. There is no cure for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); however, current treatment focuses on reducing inflammation, minimizing the risk of complications, and attaining long-term remission. To ensure patient health, hospitals and other healthcare institutions conduct clinical trials in close collaboration with pharmaceutical companies.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is treated with antibiotics, immunosuppressants, biologics, and anti-inflammatory drugs. Scientists are currently developing several targeted drugs to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Inhibitors of Janus kinase three, selective S1P receptor modulators, human interleukin, and DHODH inhibitors are included in these products.

Surging Approval of Biosimilars Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Because biosimilars such as Hormoz, Reflexes, Imraldi, and Inflector offer numerous advantages over more traditional treatment options, the use of effective medications is expected to increase. This is because more people are becoming aware of the benefits of biosimilars. Shortly, additional biosimilars will be available for purchase, including Avsola (manufactured by Amgen Inc.), Cyltezo (manufactured by Boehringer Ingelheim), IXIFI (manufactured by Pfizer Inc.), and Hulio (manufactured by Mylan N.V.).

It is anticipated that demand will increase following the introduction of biosimilars. This is because economies in emergent markets are sensitive to price changes. Increasing biosimilar acceptability for pediatric Crohn's disease will also increase the size of the global market. This will be an essential element. The expansion of emerging markets and investments in developing cutting-edge technologies are additional significant factors propelling the market's growth. These factors could expand the market for conditions that cause colon inflammation.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.24% over the forecast period. North America is currently in the driver's seat regarding the market for inflammatory bowel diseases, both in terms of market share and market revenue, and it is projected that this dominance will continue to grow throughout the projection period. This is because an increasing number of people are looking for a particular therapy, and the rising expenses associated with medical care will further accelerate the rate at which this market is expanding. As a result of these two factors, the rate at which this market is expanding is accelerating. In addition, the presence of many key competitors and a high prevalence of inflammatory bowel illnesses such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis will further accelerate the market's growth rate in this particular sector.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.94% over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the highest growth rate throughout the time covered by the forecast. The growing older population, the increased risk of having inflammatory illnesses, the rising incidence of inflammatory bowel disorders, and the improvement in healthcare policy in the region are some of the primary factors that will contribute to the expansion of the market in the years to come. These factors will all play a significant role in the market's growth. In addition, the increasing consumption of biosimilar products and biologics, as well as the growing investments made by major players in the region, are predicted to fuel the expansion of the market in the not-too-distant future.

Key Highlights



The global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market size was valued at

USD 20.33 billion in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 27.95 billion by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 3.6%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the type, the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is bifurcated into Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The ulcerative colitis and nutraceuticals segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Based on drug class, the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is segmented into aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, TNF inhibitors, IL inhibitors, anti-integrin, JAK inhibitors, and others. The JAK inhibitors dominate the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period.

Based on the route of administration, the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is bifurcated into injectable and oral. The oral segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The online pharmacy segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market are AbbVie Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Pfizer Inc.; Biogen; Novartis AG; Lilly; UCB S.A.; CELLTRION INC.; Merck and Co., Inc.; and Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Market News



In November 2023,

strong results were observed for Adalimumab Biosimilar GP2017 for inflammatory bowel disease.

In October 2023,

Teva hopes Sanofi's collaboration will lead to a blockbuster IBD drug.



Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Type



Crohn's Disease

Ulcerative Colitis



By Drug Class



Aminosalicylates

Corticosteroids

TNF inhibitors

IL inhibitors

Anti-integrin

JAK inhibitors

Others



By Route of Administration



Injectable

Oral



By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



