Constipation Treatment Market Size, Growth & Share | Forecast-2031

The market for constipation treatment is predicted to grow at a 5.8% CAGR because of the increased prevalence of chronic pain constipation and the increased availability of effective drugs for treating constipation.

Market Dynamics

High Prevalence of Constipation Fuels the Global Market

People of all ages suffer from constipation. Constipation affects newborns and adults. The Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition reported in 2019 that up to 30% of Western children had constipation. Constipation is so common that therapies and treatments that relieve symptoms are in high demand. The National Library of Medicine predicts that 14% of the world will have chronic constipation. Thus, the increasing prevalence of constipation drives the market for treatments and therapies to address it. The market grows to meet the demands of constipated people of all ages as constipation remains a global health issue.

Innovative Treatments Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Novel constipation treatments provide significant market growth potential. Constipation treatment market trends will differ. These advances aim to improve therapy efficacy, safety, and patient comfort. Biologic treatments targeting constipation-related molecules or receptors are being developed. These treatments aim for precision and safety. Research and development in biologics continue. These medicines could revolutionize constipation therapy if they pass clinical studies. Innovative constipation treatments improve patient results and quality of life. Innovative constipation therapies can make companies market leaders in gastrointestinal healthcare. Innovative constipation treatments stimulate research and development spending, helping patients and the healthcare industry.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate worldwide due to rising chronic constipation and healthcare investment. Americans of all ages and demographics suffer from constipation, according to December 2021 NIDDK statistics. About 16 per 100 people have constipation. Seniors have 33 constipation cases per 100. Demand for effective treatments will rise as constipation becomes more common, driving the investigated market. Due to its many constipation drug makers, the U.S. has the biggest North American market share. Constipation is expected to rise with chronic pain problems and painkiller use. Therefore, these factors boost market growth.

According to the U.S. Pain Foundation, 2022 research, 50 million Americans have chronic pain, and 47% take opioids, boosting the market growth. Increased regulatory approval of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) medicines will drive market expansion. The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality predicts that the U.S. government spends USD 560–USD 635 billion on pain drugs, which might boost the constipation treatment industry.

The Asia-Pacific constipation treatment market is expected to grow due to rising constipation and the prevalence of geriatrics during the forecast period. China, a regional powerhouse, has a large constipation treatment market. Changing lifestyles and an older population drive constipation treatment needs. Asia-Pacific healthcare ranges from developed systems in Japan and Australia to emerging markets in Southeast Asia. Diversity affects constipation treatment availability and accessibility. A 2022 Pace Hospital survey found that 20% of adults and 29.6% of children suffer from constipation. Constipation affects seniors more than younger people. Acute constipation affects older women two to three times more than males. Constipation affects 22% of Indian adults, with 59% experiencing acute constipation and 27% experiencing comorbidities.

Key Highlights



The global constipation treatment market size was valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.11 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.8%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Among the product types are mu-opioid receptor antagonists, laxatives, chloride channel-2 activators, guanylate cyclase-C (GC-C) agonists, and others. Laxatives influenced the market share.

The market is divided into three categories based on the type of disease: opioid-induced constipation, chronic idiopathic constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. The most common disease type in the market is Chronic Idiopathic Constipation.

The market is segmented into Prescribed Drugs and Over-the-Counter Drugs based on prescription type. Prescription drugs account for the majority of the market.

The segment can be subdivided based on distribution channels into online pharmacies, drug stores, and retail pharmacies. Drug stores and retail pharmacies drive the market expansion.

Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America dominates the market.



Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global Constipation Treatment market are Sanofi, Takeda, Abbvie, Abbott, Bausch Health, Bayer, Astrazeneca, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, and Ardelyx.

Market News



In June 2023, Sanofi aims to acquire Qunol®, a fast-growing American brand in the healthy aging market.

In September 2023, in a head-to-head study against Stelara® (ustekinumab), AbbVie's SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) met all primary and secondary endpoints.

In September 2023, Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced an agreement with mAbxience Holdings S.L., a worldwide biotech leader in Spain, to commercialize numerous biosimilars for oncology, women's health, and respiratory disorders in emerging regions.



Global Constipation Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists

Laxative

Chloride Channel-2 Activator

Guanylate Cyclase-C (GC-C) Agonist

Others



By Disease Type



Opioid-Induced Constipation

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation



By Prescription Type



Prescribed Drugs

Over-the-Counter Drugs



By Distribution Channel



Online Pharmacy

Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy

Others



By Region



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America



