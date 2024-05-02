Orthodontic Headgear Market Size, Share | Growth Report 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Orthodontic headgear is a dental device used in orthodontic therapy to correct problems with tooth and jaw alignment. It is an important part of orthodontic care, especially in complex cases needing the correction of malocclusion, overbites, underbites, or other orthodontic disorders.

The growth in the global orthodontic headgear market share is driven primarily by an increase in the prevalence of malocclusion, an increase in the number of product releases and product approvals, and an increase in government spending on healthcare infrastructure. On the other hand, high dental treatment costs and limited reimbursements for dental surgeries are projected to limit the growth of the orthodontic headgear market.

Market Dynamics

Growing Orthodontic Treatment Demand Accelerates the Market Growth

The increasing need for orthodontic treatment is a significant catalyst for the global headgear market. Individuals often want orthodontic treatment for many reasons, encompassing enhancements in dental aesthetics, practical benefits, and overall oral health. The American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) has projected that the number of orthodontic patients in the United States will exceed 4.5 million in 2020. There has been a notable rise in the number of patients actively pursuing orthodontic interventions, including using headgear, to effectively treat issues related to tooth and jaw alignment.

Analogous trends can be observed in Europe, with a growing demand for orthodontic intervention. In recent years, there has been a notable rise in the number of orthodontic patients in various nations, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The growth of this phenomenon can be attributed to the enhanced availability of orthodontic services and a growing recognition of the advantages of undergoing such treatment. A significant number of individuals pursue orthodontic treatment intending to enhance the aesthetic appearance of their teeth. The desire to achieve dental alignment and enhance one's aesthetic appearance is a primary impetus for individuals seeking orthodontic treatment. The projected trajectory of the orthodontic headgear market is anticipated to be transformed by the growing need for orthodontic treatment, primarily influenced by variables such as oral aesthetics.

Emerging Markets Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Orthodontic headgear has great growth potential in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. These regions have higher orthodontic treatment demand due to rising disposable income, urbanization, and oral aesthetics awareness. Recently, China's orthodontic market has grown quickly. The rising middle class and dental health and aesthetics awareness have increased demand for orthodontic operations, including headgear. The orthodontic industry is booming in India, too. Demand for orthodontic treatment, including headgear, has increased due to a greater urban population, higher disposable income, and Western aesthetics.

Emerging markets provide huge orthodontic headgear market potential. Economic growth and dental health and aesthetics awareness in these countries will increase the need for orthodontic treatments, including headgear. The orthodontic headgear market insights suggest that manufacturers and orthodontists can penetrate these markets by offering tailored solutions and patient education. This expansion into emerging markets boosts orthodontic headgear growth and diversity.

Regional Insights

The North American orthodontic headgear industry is large and expected to grow rapidly. This is attributable to more new and approved products, an expanding orthodontic headgear market, and better healthcare infrastructure. Consumer desire for metal-free restorations drives this sector. A growing population drives this region's market, the rising popularity of dental cosmetic procedures expanded legislative use of oral social insurance across North America, and higher reimbursement policies than in other regions.

Additionally, aesthetics and discrete treatment options like transparent aligners and adult customized headgear drive this trend. The American Association of Orthodontists reported that 27% of orthodontic patients 2019 were adults. According to this data, the number of orthodontic patients is increasing. The North America Orthodontic Headgear Market is likely to grow for years. The changing treatment landscape, awareness, and desire for individualized orthodontic treatments will likely drive market expansion.

The Asia-Pacific orthodontic headgear market is the second-largest due to expanding dental tourism, orthodontic treatment awareness, and malocclusion and tooth decay rates. This region encompasses China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Government healthcare spending drove the growth. China has the largest orthodontic headgear market, while India's was the fastest growing. Digital dentistry and tel orthodontics will provide patients and orthodontists with easy orthodontic treatment choices as technology progresses. APAC will see more custom orthodontic headgear made for patients' needs.

Key Highlights



The global orthodontic headgear market size was valued at

USD 1308.79 Million

in 2022

and is projected to reach

USD 2065.44 Million by 2031, registering a

CAGR of 5.2%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Cervical pull, high-pull helmet, and reverse-pull facemask are the three product types. Cervical pull headgear had an impact on market expansion.

End-users might further divide the market into hospitals and dentistry clinics. Hospitals control the majority of the market.

Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America is the most significant global cosmetic dyes market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global orthodontic headgear market are 3M, Ortho Kinetics Corp., DB Orthodontics, Westlake Hills Dental Arts, Smile Direct Club, Ora Metrix Inc., Western Dental and Orthodontics, and Heilongjiang Label Technology Co. Ltd.

Market News



In April 2023, 3M Health Information Systems collaborated with Amazon Web Services to advance AI in clinical documentation.

In September 2023, SmileDirectClub plans a full recapitalization to strengthen the firm and position it for long-term growth.



Global Orthodontic Headgear Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Cervical Pull

High-Pull Headgear

Reverse-Pull (Facemask)



By End-Users



Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others



By Region



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America



MENAFN02052024004597010339ID1108165377