QCB Maintains Current Interest Rates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has conducted an assessment of the current monetary requirements of the State of Qatar and has decided to maintain the current interest rates for the QCB Deposit Rate, QCB Lending Rate, and QCB Repo Rate, according to a QCB statement, yesterday.
The statement said that the interest rates would remain as follows: QCBDR (5.75 percent), QCBLR (6.25 percent) and QCBRR (6.00 percent. QCB will continue to assess the appropriate monetary policy taking into account all the factors that may impact financial stability, and will periodically review its monetary policy as needed to address changes in economic requirements.
MENAFN02052024000063011010ID1108165326
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.