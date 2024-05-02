HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

HIAG Capital Market Day on 24 September 2024

02.05.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Save the Date Basel, 2 May 2024 – The HIAG Capital Market Day will take place on 24 September 2024: This year, HIAG is organizing a property tour, providing participants with a unique opportunity to experience selected areas from the diverse HIAG portfolio firsthand and gain deeper insights into ongoing projects. On-site, the management and the project leaders will guide attendees through the areas, offering exciting and valuable insights into HIAG's business units. D ate : Tuesday 24 September 2024

Time : 8:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Venue : Zurich Main Station Please save the date. You will receive a personal invitation with further details of the programme and the possibility to register at the beginning of August 2024.

Best regards Marco Feusi

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

... Stefan Hilber

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

... HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

Company calendar 26 August 2024 Publication of half-year results 2024 24 September 2024 Capital Market Day 3 March 2025 Publication of Annual Report 2024 17 April 2025 Annual General Meeting About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with a real estate portfolio worth a total of CHF 1.90 billion. Measured against the total area covered by the real estate portfolio of 2.4 million square metres, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 741,000 square metres with currently 60 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.1 billion. The portfolio comprises 41 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG achieves stable rental income through property management and creates long-term potential for value enhancement through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.

