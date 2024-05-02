EQS-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

As expected, Siltronic's Q1 2024 earnings continue to be impacted by weak demand due to elevated customer inventories

As expected, Siltronic's Q1 2024 earnings continue to be impacted by weak demand due to elevated customer inventories - Sales compared to the previous quarter decreased by 3.7 percent to EUR 343.5 million,

mainly due to product mix shifts - EBITDA margin improved from 25.5 percent to 26.4 percent quarter-on-quarter - Forecast for 2024: Sales roughly 10 percent below previous year;

EBITDA margin between 21 and 25 percent - Klaus Buchwald to be appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer as early as June 1, 2024 Munich, Germany, May 2, 2024 – Siltronic AG (MDAX/TecDAX: WAF) continued to be affected by weak demand in Q1 2024 due to increased customer inventory levels, with sales declining nearly 4 percent compared to Q4 2023, primarily due to product mix shifts. "The start of the year continues to be characterized by weak demand due to increased inventories at our customers. It is still not possible to predict when inventories will return to a normal level. Therefore, 2024 will probably be a transition year on the way to profitable growth," comments Dr. Michael Heckmeier, CEO of Siltronic AG on the development. Business Development in Q1 2024













Change





Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023

Q1 to Q4 Q1 to Q1 Sales in EUR million

343.5 356.6 404.4

–13.1 –60.9 Cost of sales in EUR million

–273.4 –277.4 –288.2

4.0 14.8 Gross profit in EUR million

70.1 79.2 116.2

–9.1 –46.1 Gross margin in percent

20.4 22.2 28.7





EBITDA in EUR million

90.8 91.1 125.2

–0.3 –34.4 EBITDA margin in percent

26.4 25.5 31.0





Depreciation, amortization and impairment less reversals thereof in EUR million

–54.8 –54.3 –47.4

–0.5 –7.4 EBIT in EUR million

36.0 36.8 77.8

–0.8 –41.8 EBIT margin in percent

10.5 10.3 19.2





Financial result in EUR million

–3.1 –2.2 4.1

–0.9 –7.2 Result before income taxes in EUR million

32.9 34.6 81.9

–1.7 –49.0 Income taxes in EUR million

–5.2 –2.3 –9.4

–2.9 4.2 Tax rate in percent

16 7 11





Result for the period in EUR million

27.7 32.3 72.5

–4.6 –44.8 Earnings per share in EUR

0.86 1.01 2.20

–0.15 –1.35

Siltronic generated sales of EUR 343.5 million in Q1 2024, which corresponds to a decrease of 3.7 percent compared to Q4 2023. This development is in line with expectations. While the wafer area sold and sales prices remained nearly stable compared to the previous quarter, the product mix in particular had a slightly negative impact. The Euro/US dollar exchange rate, which averaged 1.09 in Q1 2024 (Q4 2023: 1.08), also impacted sales slightly on a quarterly basis. Cost of sales decreased by 1.4 percent compared to the previous quarter and therefore could not be reduced at the same level as sales. As a result, the gross profit in Q1 2024 decreased by EUR 9.1 million compared to the previous quarter. The gross margin decreased from 22.2 percent (Q4 2023) to 20.4 percent (Q1 2024). The decrease in gross profit was largely offset by positive FX effects and lower selling, administration, and research and development expenses. The FX effects reported in the balance of other operating income and expenses amounted to EUR 5.4 million after EUR -0.8 million in Q4 2023. EBITDA in Q1 2024 (EUR 90.8 million) was therefore on par with the previous quarter (Q4 2023: EUR

91.1

million). Due to the decline in sales, the EBITDA margin improved from 25.5 percent to 26.4 percent. EBIT amounted to EUR 36.0 million in Q1 2024 compared to EUR 36.8 million in Q4 2023. The marginal decline is mainly due to a higher depreciation. Despite continued weak demand, a EUR 27.7 million result for the period was achieved after EUR

32.3

million in the previous quarter. Of this amount, EUR 25.7 million is attributable to the shareholders of Siltronic AG, resulting in earnings per share of EUR 0.86. Development of equity, net cash flow and net financial assets In EUR million

Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Change Equity

2,152.9 2,099.7 53.2 Pension provisions

136.7 146.0 –9.3 Customer prepayments

544.7 542.5 2.2 Loan liabilities

838.6 785.2 53.4 Lease liabilities

132.4 109.5 22.9 Other provisions and liabillities

215.5 184.1 31.4 Non-current liabilities

1,867.9 1,767.3 100.6

With an equity of EUR 2,152.9 million as of March 31, 2024 and an equity ratio of 46.5 percent, Siltronic continues to have a solid balance sheet quality (December 31, 2023: 46.6 percent). Loan liabilities increased by EUR 53.4 million, mainly due to the partial draw down of a loan. In addition, other provisions and liabilities increased by EUR 31.4 million, mainly due to an investment grant received. In EUR million

Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Change Cash flow from operating activities

61.5 163.5 –102.0 Proceeds/payments for capital expenditure including intangible assets

–198.7 –207.5 8.8 Free cash flow

–137.2 –44.0 –93.2









Cash-effective change in prepayments

–21.2 11.8 –33.0 Net cash flow

–158.4 –32.2 –126.2









Proceeds/payments for capital expenditure

including intangible assets

–198.7 –207.5 8.8 Proceeds/payments for financial investments

(securities and fixed-term deposits)

–19.8 –16.2 –3.6 Cash flow from investing activities

–218.5 –223.7 5.2

The decrease in cash flow from operating activities compared to the previous quarter is mainly due to reporting date effects in the inflow of trade receivables. In Q4 2023, payments were received from customers shortly before the reporting date, and in Q1 2024 shortly after the reporting date. In the quarter under review, Siltronic made net payments of EUR 198.7 million for capex including intangible assets. Due to the high capex at the end of 2023, some of which was not due for payment until 2024, capex payments significantly exceeded additions to the balance sheet in the quarter under review. The payments and balance sheet additions were mainly related to the new fab in Singapore. Due to the change in working capital and the continued high level of investments, both the free cash flow of EUR -137.2 million and the net cash flow of EUR -158.4 million were negative in Q1 2024. As a result, cash and cash equivalents and financial investments decreased by EUR 88.9 million, while loan liabilities increased at the same time. Accordingly, net financial debt increased from EUR 355.7 million at the end of 2023 to EUR

501.0

million as of March 31, 2024.

In EUR million

Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Change Cash and cash equivalents

–277.6 –386.2 108.6 Securities and time deposits

–92.8 –72.9 –19.9 Restricted long-term Funds

2.4 2.2 0.2 Nominal value of loan liabilities including interests

869.0 812.6 56.4 Net financial debt

501.0 355.7 145.3

Outlook: Mid-term targets for 2028 unchanged, 2024 will be a transition year Driven by several megatrends, Siltronic expects a significant increase in demand in the medium and long term. However, the start to the 2024 financial year was subdued. Although demand for wafers is increasing in the end markets, Siltronic continues to face weak demand in the coming quarters. This is due to higher customer inventories and the associated further postponement of delivery volumes, which will now primarily affect the second half of the year. Customers' persistently high inventories are recovering slower than originally expected. As a result, the impact of these elevated inventories is expected to be felt throughout 2024, although visibility remains limited.

In an ad hoc announcement on April 26, 2024, Siltronic therefore adjusted its forecast and expects Group sales to be roughly 10 percent below the previous year. This is mainly due to lower volumes and both slightly negative exchange rate (EUR/USD 1.10) and price effects. The EBITDA margin is forecast to be between 21 and 25 percent. Capital expenditure will decrease compared to the previous guidance and is expected to be slightly below EUR 550 million. Depreciation and amortization is expected to be below EUR

300

million.



Forecast March 12, 2024 Forecast April 26, 2024 Sales

in the region of previous year roughly 10 percent below the

previous year



EBITDA-Margin

before ramp costs in the region of

previous year; ramp costs will burden the EBITDA margin by up to 3 percentage points compared to the previous year 21 - 25 percent Depreciation

almost doubled y-o-y below EUR 300 million EBIT

significant decline significant decline Capex

below EUR 600 million slightly below EUR 550 million Net cash flow

significantly improved compared to

previous year, but remains significantly negative significantly improved compared to

previous year, but remains significantly negative



Klaus Buchwald to be appointed Chief Operating Officer as early as June 1, 2024 Klaus Buchwald will take up his position as a new member of the Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Siltronic AG on June 1, 2024, two months earlier than originally announced. He will be responsible for Operations and Supply Chain, Engineering as well as IT.



Conference call for analysts and investors The Executive Board of Siltronic AG will hold a conference call with analysts and investors (in English only) on May 2, 2024, at 10:00 am (CEST). This call will be streamed over the Internet. The audio webcast will be available live and on demand on Siltronic's website. The quarterly statement and the latest investor presentation are also published on the Siltronic website. Other dates:

May 13, 2024

Annual General Meeting

July 25, 2024

Interim Report 2024

October 24, 2024

Q3 2024 quarterly statement



Contact:

Verena Stütze

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Tel.: +49 89 8564 3133

... Company profile: As one of the leading wafer manufacturers, Siltronic is globally oriented and operates production sites in Asia, Europe, and the USA. Silicon wafers are the foundation of the modern semiconductor industry and the basis for chips in all electronic applications – from computers and smartphones to electric cars and wind turbines. The international company is highly customer-oriented and focuses on quality, precision, innovation, and growth. Siltronic AG employs around 4,500 people worldwide and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2015. Siltronic AG shares are included in both the MDAX and TecDAX stock market indices.

Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by the Executive Board of Siltronic AG. These statements can be identified by wording such as "expect", "want", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "strive", "estimate", and "will" or similar terms. Although we assume that the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that they will prove to be correct.

These assumptions may contain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that can cause such discrepancies include changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of products that compete with our own products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. Siltronic does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, nor does it assume any responsibility to do so. This press release includes supplementary financial indicators that either are or may be so-called alternative performance indicators that are not clearly defined in the relevant financial reporting framework. In assessing the financial position and performance of Siltronic, these supplementary financial indicators should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to those presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with the relevant financial reporting framework. Other companies that present or report alternative performance indicators with similar names may calculate them differently. Explanations of the key financial figures used are available in the Annual Report of Siltronic AG. Due to rounding, some of the figures presented in this press release as well as in other reports may not add up exactly to the stated totals and percentages presented may not accurately reflect the absolute values to which they relate. This press release is a quarterly Group statement in accordance with Section 53 of the Exchange Rules for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

