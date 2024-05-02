Original-Research: MLP SE (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: MLP SE - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to MLP SECompany Name: MLP SEISIN: DE0006569908Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 02.05.2024Target price: EUR 12.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Henry WendischRS Feedback: attractive value for money On Monday, we hosted a roadshow with CEO Dr. Schroeder-Wildberg, here areour takeaways: Growth in Wealth Management: The overall growth in wealth across MLP's massaffluent, often highlyeducated client base should lead to higher demand for wealth managementconsultancy. This growth in wealth should stem from (1) the rise of thecustomers' income over their expected life cycle, (2) a wave ofinheritances to come in the next 5-10 years in Germany, which should beover-proportionate at MLP's client base, given their academic backgroundand (3) the growing need of MLP clients, whose life insurance expires overthe next two years far (€ 3bn pay-out), to invest. Demographic change in Germany leads to ever increasing need to provide forold-age outside of the crippling state pension. Thus, private and corporatepension schemes experience a growing demand, especially from young people is MLP's heritage business and continues to be well served by MLP'sconsultants. High sales quality: With 68% of revenues being recurring, MLP's salesquality has improved substantially over the last years (30% in 2005).Moreover, MLP also does not rely on one revenue pillar anymore, but showsmultiple, negatively correlated revenue streams (see p. 2) Light at the end of the real-estate tunnel: In the last 3 years, MLP's realestate business experienced a perfect storm, first with the COVID relatedpostponements of projects (development) and secondly with the quickinterest rate hike leading to a near standstill in brokerage anddevelopment. Now, the trough should have been reached and management seeslight at the end of the tunnel, as the market seems to be have gotten usedto current interest rates. M&A war chest filled: Out of the € 190m net cash position, € 100m can beused for acquisitions. However, current prices are still to high in orderto acquire value-accretive targets for the industrial broker segment. Thus,MLP stays is ready and open for acquisitons should the opportunity arise. The impressions given by management underpin our positive view. At currentvaluation, the stock offers an attractive value for money proposition. BUYwith unchanged PT of € 12.00, based on FCFY'24e can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

