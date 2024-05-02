Original-Research: Marley Spoon Group SE (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Marley Spoon Group SE - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to Marley Spoon Group SECompany Name: Marley Spoon Group SEISIN: LU2380748603Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 02.05.2024Target price: EUR 7.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Mark SchüsslerHealthy Q1 results // FY'24 guidance confirmed; chg. On Tuesday, Marley Spoon Group ('MSG') released healthy Q1'24 and finalFY'23 consolidated results that were in line with expectations. Q1'24 salescame in at € 80.7m or -12% yoy (excluding bistroMD c. € 76m; eNuW: €75.6m). Cautious consumer behavior in the meal-kit segment continued toweigh on sales as the number of active subscribers fell 23% yoy to 194k(eNuW: 189k) - the effect of which was more pronounced for Europe andAustralia than for the US – while revenue from bistroMD partially offsetthis decline and had a noticeable impact on Q1'24 group sales of c. € 5m(eNuW). Importantly, after several quarters of decline, MSG was able to observebottoming-out effects in its subscriber base (+0.5% qoq) as well as arecovery in both order frequency (+5% qoq to 6.5; +2% yoy) and basket size(+3% qoq to € 64; +11% yoy) indicating a return to healthy growth and KPIlevels. This positive development was overwhelmingly driven by (1) ahigher-quality subscriber base with enhanced retention levels on the backof a rectified voucher strategy in H2'23, (2) higher-priced and largersizedplan items and (3) an overall stabilizing consumer sentiment. While topline headwinds persisted, MSG managed to expand itsindustry-leading contribution margin in Q1 to 34.4% (+335bps yoy, eNuW:32.5%) on account of reduced voucher and promotional activity and firstcost savings in fulfilment (-37% yoy to € 9.2m) derived from the FreshRealmpartnership. Notably, MSG translated a higher contribution margin into ahealthy operating EBITDA margin of 0.2% for Q1 (c. +700bps yoy) impacted byan increased marketing efficiency (-33% yoy to € 13.8m) and a morestreamlined G&A setup (-3% yoy to c. € 21.5m excluding one-offs) as costreduction measures from automation, centralization, and the closure ofunderutilized operations began to kick in. This promising Q1 performance led the company to confirm its FY'24guidance, expecting sales to grow by a single-digit percentage figure(eNuW: +9% yoy) and a flat contribution margin of c. 31.5% (eNuW: 31.8%).Operating EBITDA is seen to grow to a positive mid-single-digit figure(eNuW: € 2m). In our view, this guidance looks achievable and - aided by apromising strategic outlook and operational progress towards groupprofitability - MSG looks set to disproportionately benefit from aneventual return of consumer confidence. We reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged PT of € 7.00 based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

MENAFN02052024004691010666ID1108165223