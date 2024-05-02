Arla Foods Ingredients Targets 'Holistic Hydration' At Vitafoods Europe

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) GENÈVE, SWITZERLAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 May 2024 - Arla Foods Ingredients will showcase the potential of whey protein in beverages that combine hydration with nutritional benefits at Vitafoods Europe 2024.









Research shows that 61% of global active and lifestyle nutrition consumers are looking for functional beverages that provide health benefits beyond nutrition. At Vitafoods Europe (14th to 16th May) Arla Foods Ingredients will showcase new functional water concepts demonstrating how its whey protein isolates can meet this need for 'holistic hydration.'



Designed for powder shake formats, Lacprodan® ISO is rich in both essential amino acids (EAAs) and branched chain amino acids (BCAAs). It is easily combined with other functional ingredients, creating opportunities for additional claims for physical and cognitive wellbeing – perfect for consumers seeking convenient, holistic nutrition. For example, the new concepts will combine zinc and caffeine with protein.



Offering water-like refreshment, they include solutions for ready-to-drink applications as well as powder shakes and also contain on-trend botanical flavours.



The concepts meet many of the market needs highlighted by Innova in its top ten food and beverage trends for 2024. Its research shows that 42% of consumers globally see protein as the most important ingredient, and it also predicts a stronger focus on additional functional ingredients in everyday water products.



Sarah Meyer, Head of Sales Development, Health and Performance, at Arla Foods Ingredients, said: "Active consumers are increasingly adopting a holistic health approach, and seeking out products that offer more than one benefit. Beverages that boost their daily nutrient intake while facilitating hydration are a great example. As these new concepts demonstrate, our whey protein isolate ingredients are a fantastic way to meet this need. Designed to appeal to consumers who are taking a proactive approach to their health, they create opportunities for efficient, on-trend combinations of hydration and nutrition."



Exhibiting at Stand K122, the leader in premium nutrition will also showcase two additional concepts:





A multi-layered bar with high-quality whey and milk protein ingredients in every layer A ready-to-mix powder application for medical nutrition showcasing the findings of a recent clinical study on how whey protein can improve day-to-day glucose control.