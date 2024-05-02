USQBC Concludes Second USQBC Selectusa Outreach Event

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC), in collaboration with the International Trade Administration (ITA) of the US Department of Commerce, recently concluded its second USQBC SelectUSA outreach event, further solidifying the economic partnership between the US and Qatar.

The USQBC SelectUSA event, which attracted a diverse group of community members dedicated to fostering US-Qatar business and trade relations, is a precursor to the upcoming SelectUSA Investment Summit 2024.

USQBC managing director Sheikha Mayes al-Thani welcomed the guests and highlighted the the importance of collaboration and partnership in strengthening economic ties. She also moderated a panel discussion, featuring speakers, including Lex Eley, partner at Crowell & Moring; Anissa Lahreche, senior commercial specialist at the US embassy Doha; and Hamad al-Nasr, assistant director of Trade Development and Investment Promotion at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Speaking at the event, US ambassador Timmy Davis reaffirmed the enduring friendship between the two nations and emphasised the crucial role of events like SelectUSA in promoting economic cooperation.

