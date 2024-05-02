Kerala Man Sentenced To Three Life Terms For Sexually Assaulting Minor Daughter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A man who repeatedly sexually abused his six-year-old daughter in July of last year was given three life sentences. Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) judge R Rekha sentenced the man to life imprisonment for each of the offences under sections 5(l) (penetrative sexual assault on a child repeatedly), 5(m) (penetrative sexual assault on a child below 12 years) and 5(n) (sexual assault of a child by a relative through blood or adoption..) of the POCSO Act.

On Tuesday, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) RS Vijay Mohan confirmed the sentence imposed on the man. Additionally, the father received varying sentences under different sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the IPC, totaling 21 years. Besides that, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 90,000 on the 40-year-old father, the SPP said.

The prosecutor clarified that since the punishments are to be served concurrently, the man will effectively serve a life sentence. According to the SPP, the court emphasized that a father, who was expected to safeguard his daughter, had committed a heinous crime.

The court further noted that such an act is unjustifiable, as it robs the victim of her childhood.

In July 2023, while the victim's mother was working in the Gulf region, the girl resided in her father's and maternal grandmother's residences.

The SPP disclosed that the assault took place while the child was under her father's care.

According to the victim, her father lured her into a room under the pretext of showing her a mobile phone, then proceeded to sexually assault her.

The prosecutor revealed that upon experiencing pain in her private parts due to the assault, the girl confided in her grandmother, who promptly took her to a doctor. Subsequently, the child disclosed the incident to the doctor, leading to the involvement of the police, who registered a case, as per the doctor's instructions.

Moreover, the prosecutor stated that even the victim's 15-year-old sister testified in court, affirming that their father exhibited inappropriate behavior when he returned home intoxicated.