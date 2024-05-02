Janhvi Kapoor's Home NOW On Airbnb; Actress' Chennai Sea-Facing Villa Booking Starts From May 12; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Airbnb has added a new category called Icons, with 11 celebrities worldwide advertising their apartments. Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai residence was purchased by her late mother, Sridevi. Guests will get access to one bedroom and a bathroom. It will be open for booking on May 12.
Airbnb has created a new category called Icons, which includes 11 celebrities worldwide who have marketed their rooms. Janhvi's Chennai home was bought by her late mother, the legendary Sridevi. Airbnb's official website has published a series of images of the opulent flat, captioned 'Live like Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor'.
It was announced that Janhvi will host two visitors who will have access to one bedroom and a bathroom.
It
will be open for bookings on May 12.
Janhvi Kapoor will choose visitors for the
stay,
who
would be able to
"savour authentic South Indian cuisine."
Not only that, but
fans will be able to sample the actress'
"favourite local delicacies, like ghee
podi
rice and palkova."
The one-night visit will also involve chats with Janhvi about her
"favourite beauty hacks"
passed down
from her mother, Sridevi.
Sharing details about her Chennai home, Janhvi told Airbnb,
“My most cherished childhood memories are of spending summers with my family at our coastal oasis in Chennai, India. This home has always felt like a sanctuary, and I want to share that same feeling with my fans.
This
is why
I'm
opening our home up to a few guests for the first time
ever
to have the full Kapoor family experience. That means a lot of relaxing-eating South Indian food, doing yoga, and trying my
mother's
natural skin care recipes. I
can't
wait to share it all with you.”
The property
is spread
across four acres of land.
Janhvi Kapoor added that she would
be giving
a private tour of her house
to the selected guests.
“I'll
take you on a private tour of our coastal home as I reminisce on summers spent with my family.
We'll
enjoy some much-deserved relaxation as I show you my all-natural skincare routine that I learned from my mum (hello
homemade honey face mask and oils made from hibiscus flower).
Who knows, I might
just
spill my top Bollywood beauty secrets.”
Janhvi Kapoor said,
“You'll
enjoy a wonderful dinner of some of my favourite South Indian dishes like Ghee Podi Rice, Andhra Biryani, Pesarattu Dosa, and Palkova. My mouth is watering thinking about it. Enjoy a morning yoga session followed by a healthy breakfast (I like to start my day with lassi) and take in ocean views from the deck.”
Other pop culture spots on the Icons list include the real-life house from
Disney-Pixar's
Up (2009) in Abiquiu, New Mexico. People can also rent
out
the X-Men mansion in New
York's
Westchester County. In August, Kevin
Hart's
members-only Coramino Live Lounge will be open for the guests. Whereas, in October, you can meet none other than Doja Cat.
