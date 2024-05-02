Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case: Hassan MP's Arrest At Landing Imminent As Look-Out Notice Issued

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A lookout notice has been issued against the JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is embroiled in a sexual abuse case, after he failed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT).Since the circular was issued, Prajwal will likely be detained as soon as he enters the country and reports at the immigration points, reported Deccan Herald, quoting sources Tuesday, the SIT formed by the Karnataka government, had issued summons to Prajwal and his father to appear before them for questioning to the summons, on Wednesday, Prajwal posted X stating that he was not in Bengaluru and truth will prevail.\"As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon.\"Prajwal fled the country after the formation of SIT to probe the matter Home minister Amit Shah has blamed the Congress for not acting immediately.(This is developing story, come back for more updates)

