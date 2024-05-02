Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Infectious Disorders Affecting the Respiratory System Diagnostics is a broad term that encompasses a variety of procedures and technologies used by medical professionals to identify and diagnose respiratory diseases caused by viruses, bacteria, and other microorganisms. These conditions include influenza, COVID-19, pneumonia, tuberculosis, and other respiratory tract infections. Appropriate therapy, patient management, and infection control measures require a precise and expeditious diagnosis.

Molecular assays, serology, the detection of antigens, and imaging techniques, such as X-rays and CT scans, may be used in diagnostic procedures. Molecular tests, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), are utilized frequently due to their high sensitivity and specificity. These assays are commonly used to detect the pathogens' genetic material. Through serological testing, the antibodies produced by the immune system in response to an infection can be identified.

Market Dynamics

High Prevalence of Infectious Respiratory Diseases Globally

Drives the Global Market

In diagnosing infectious diseases, molecular diagnostics are indispensable because they provide rapid and precise answers. It is anticipated that the increasing prevalence of infectious respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis, influenza, and COVID-19 will be the primary factor propelling market expansion during the forecast period. This estimate was conducted to ascertain the market size. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tuberculosis is one of the top 10 leading causes of mortality worldwide, responsible for 1,4 million deaths.

In addition, it is anticipated that the increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) such as HIV and HPV will provide the industry with a sizable clientele. HIV-positive individuals are especially susceptible to other diseases, such as tuberculosis, which is typically regarded as the leading cause of mortality among HIV-positive individuals. HIV renders individuals extremely susceptible to other infections.

Increasing Focus on Introducing Multiplex PCR

Creates Tremendous Opportunities

During the winter months, an increase in respiratory illnesses such as RSV, pneumonia, and influenza is typical. The leading companies in this industry invest heavily in research and development and marketing diagnostic tests for each disease. Multiplex polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a type of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology in which multiple primers are added to the PCR biochemical mixture. Multiplex polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a variant of the conventional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology.

Consequently, it is possible to simultaneously target many genes, saving time and money compared to conventional PCR. Multiplex PCR is progressively replacing conventional PCR in several important applications. This includes the identification of pathogens, the genotyping and analysis of mutations based on single-nucleotide polymorphisms, and the detection and analysis of gene connections. In the 1990s, multiplex PCR was first developed.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. Due to their excellent accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity, diagnostic products are most popular in North America. Market expansion is anticipated to be fuelled by the rising demand for tests for conditions including tuberculosis, RSV, influenza A and B, and COVID-19. Thanks to strategic alliances between testing kit makers and in vitro diagnostics businesses, North America is a lucrative market for infectious respiratory illness diagnostics. Market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by government programs and reimbursement regulations like the New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) program. The CDC's Antimicrobial Stewardship Project is designed to hasten the creation and adoption of quick diagnostic techniques. The recent new coronavirus pandemic is likely to benefit market growth, and the market is anticipated to be driven by the number of tests performed in North America.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. The expansion of this region's market can be ascribed to a rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, developments in related technologies, and aggressive actions taken by the government. When educating the general public about the possible advantages of receiving an early diagnosis of infectious diseases, government agencies' roles are paramount. The region is experiencing an increase in the number of people getting tested for infectious diseases, which is expected to be a primary driver of market expansion. The area has the highest testing rate because European people get tested even with moderate symptoms. However, countries such as Spain, Britain, and France test only ill persons since they struggle to meet the demand for testing kits.

Key Highlights



The global infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market size was valued at

USD 24 billion in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 38.86 billion by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 5.5%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product type, the global infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market is bifurcated into instruments, consumables, and services. The consumables segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period.

Based on sample type, the global infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market is segmented into saliva, nasopharyngeal swabs (NPS), anterior nasal swabs, and blood. The nasopharyngeal swabs (NPS) segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market is bifurcated into immunoassay, molecular diagnostics, microbiology, and other technologies. The molecular diagnostics segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market is bifurcated into COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), tuberculosis, streptococcus testing, and other respiratory disease testing. The COVID-19 segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the global infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, physician offices, and other end users. The hospitals segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Thermos Fisher Scientific Inc., Cardinal Health, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG., COSMED, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group plc, and Alere, Inc.

Market News



In June 2023,

a new tool uses nanotechnology to speed up diagnostic testing of infectious diseases.

In May 2022,

Quantum Group Limited, a UK-based developer of transformational point-of-care diagnostics, launched its new respiratory panel test Q-POC SARS-CoV-2, Flu A/B & RSV Assay. With the launch of the Q-POC respiratory panel test, the company is expanding its multiplex capabilities and providing customers with rapid, point-of-care testing.



Global Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Instruments

Consumables

Services



By Sample Type



Saliva

Nasopharyngeal Swabs (NPS)

Anterior Nasal Swabs

Blood

Others



By Technology



Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Other technologies



By Application



COVID-19

Influenza

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Tuberculosis

Streptococcus Testing

Other Respiratory Disease Testing



By End-User



Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician Offices

Other End Users



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



