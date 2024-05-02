Indian Visa For Australia, Dubai And Sri Lankans

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa Customer Support

INDIAN VISA FOR SRI LANKANS

In 2014, Indian authorities introduced the e-Visa system to streamline visa applications for over 169 countries, reducing wait times at embassies for entry approval. Tourists can choose to apply for an India Tourist Visa, India Business Visa, or India Medical Visa based on the reason for their travel. Sri Lankan citizens with an Indian e-Tourist Visa meant for tourism are allowed to visit the country and remain for a maximum of 30 days starting from the day of their arrival. This visa is valid for just one month starting from the date of issue. In addition, a tourist visa for India could be valid for either one year or five years. During the validity period of the visa, you may enter and exit the country as often as necessary, but your stay at each entry cannot exceed 90 days. Sri Lankan citizens can now apply for an India visa quickly and easily, without having to present their passport to the Indian Embassy. Travelers can quickly apply for an e-Visa online.

Apply Indian Business Visa

For individuals who want to launch their own company, those who have regular long-term business trips, and potential investors. Citizens who meet the necessary requirements are eligible to request an India Business eVisa for the purpose of conducting business activities in India, such as participating in a conference, workshop, or symposium, receiving training or courses, negotiating contracts, and attending meetings. Before traveling to India for business reasons, it is necessary to apply for an India Business eVisa. Individuals from over 169 nations are now eligible to request e-Visas for travel to India. Citizens who meet the requirements can travel to India for tourism and stay for a maximum of 90 days continuously (up to 180 days for Canadian, Japanese, UK, and US citizens). For those planning a shorter stay, a double-entry Tourist eVisa for India is also available, allowing a 30-day stay with two entrances into India. It is suggested that you use this programme to obtain your India e-Visa because the process is quick and easy. Eligible citizens can apply online by filling out the short and clear India Visa Application Form.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).

Apply Indian Business Visa from Australia

Individuals from 169 countries, Australia included, have the option to request an Indian eVisa through an online application process. The process of applying for an Indian business visa in Australia is just like applying in any other country. Variations among nationalities mainly stem from differences in cost and the time required for processing. The business visa for India enables individuals to engage in business activities and carry out operations within the country. The India e-Business visa permits multiple entries and a maximum stay of 180 days, beginning from the initial entry date. The validity of the India e-Business visa starts from the issuance date and is valid for one year. Business travelers should apply for a business visa at least four days before their trip. Most applications are processed within four days, but visa processing may take a few days longer in some cases. The procedure is straightforward, and it will not take you long to complete it.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).

Indian Visa from Dubai

Individuals must have a valid visa in order to enter India for business, leisure, or medical purposes as required by the authorities. The Indian government has simplified the process of applying for an Indian visa from the UAE as much as possible. Prior to arrival in the country, you need to secure an electronic visa. People from over 169 countries are eligible to apply for e-Visas to India. UAE residents interested in traveling to India for tourism purposes have the option to apply for a Tourist eVisa through an online application. Emirati citizens now have the option to request an Indian Tourist Visa online through the India e-Visa program, without the need to visit a physical embassy. In India, an e-Visa, also known as an electronic visa (eTV), is a form of online travel permit. It is a multiple-entry visa for e-tourists and e-businesses with a 365-day validity period and a triple-entry visa for e-Medical and e-Physician Assistants with a 60-day validity period. For UAE citizens, the process is very simple. An online visa does not require you to visit an embassy or consulate. You don't have to do anything in person because the process is entirely online.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR UAE CITIZENS



A Valid passport valid for at least six months.

Passport-style photo of the applicant.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the processing fee.