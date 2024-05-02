US Congress Members Urge Biden To Prevent Israeli Assault On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 2 (KUNA) -- US Congress members urged President Joe Biden to prevent a full-scale Israeli assault on Rafah, which is now full of over a million displaced Palestinians.

Almost 60 US House of Representatives Democrats stated on Wednesday, "We write with urgency to say an offensive invasion into Rafah by Israel in the upcoming days is wholly unacceptable."

They added, "We welcome your Administration's efforts to dissuade the Israeli government from this military operation, which would deepen both the humanitarian catastrophe for people in Gaza and the strategic challenges that regional and global stakeholders face in this conflict."

The members also urged to enforce the US law and policy by withholding certain offensive weaponry or other military support that can be used for an assault on Rafah, including the offensive weaponry and aid already signed into law.

This comes a week after Biden signed a foreign aid package that included USD 26 billion for Israel and passed both chambers of Congress with bipartisan support.

As National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said earlier in March, "a major assault would lead to more innocent civilian deaths, worsen the already dire humanitarian crisis, deepen the anarchy in Gaza and further isolate Israel internationally". (end)

