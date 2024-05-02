Qatar Establishes Regional Leadership In CSR: Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Participants in Qatar CSR Summit 2024 affirmed that Qatar consolidates its regional leadership in corporate social responsibility (CSR) amidst companies' competition to launch CSR initiatives in the local market, stressing the importance of CSR in building brand trust.

The event is held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Organised by IFP Qatar, Qatar University and Mubadara for Social Impact launched Qatar CSR Summit 2024 on April 30 until May 2 at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) under the theme of 'The Future of CSR in a Circular Economy'.

Director Public Relations, CSR, and Sponsorship at Ooredoo Qatar Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari said:“Qatar has established itself as a regional leader in corporate social responsibility, with Qatari companies actively launching diverse CSR initiatives to contribute to the development of their community. In this context, Ooredoo has integrated a comprehensive CSR strategy into its business model.”

Senior Executive Vice President Heba Ali Al Tamimi QNB Group Communications said:“We are delighted to be the official bank for this event for the second year in a row, which strongly reflects our vision to deliver long-term value that consolidates our efforts in supporting various corporate social responsibility initiatives.”

Founder & CEO of Snoonu Hamad Al Hajri said:“The company has an unwavering commitment to strengthening its CSR initiatives, such as creating employment opportunities for local universities' graduates and helping businesses in food recycling. Snoonu has also taken proactive steps to reduce its environmental footprint.”