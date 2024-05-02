Sandeep Marwah Acknowledged And Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award By Chicago Open University, USA

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chicago, USA: Renowned figure in the world of creative arts, Sandeep Marwah, was recognized for his remarkable contributions spanning over 48 years by the esteemed Chicago Open University, USA. The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Mr. Marwah by Dr. Ravi Gupta, representing Chicago Open University, and Bhavna Gupta, Special Envoy from Dubai, in a ceremony filled with accolades and admiration.



Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, reflected on his journey in the creative realm, beginning from his early days after graduating from Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, New Delhi, in 1975. His passion for the arts led him through professional theatre, television, and eventually into the world of cinema, where he left an indelible mark. Undeterred by challenges, he remained steadfast in his dedication to arts and culture, even throughout his academic pursuits at Bhagat Singh College and other institutions.



In 1986, Marwah envisioned and designed the iconic Noida Film City, laying the foundation for a hub of cinematic excellence. This endeavour was followed by the establishment of Marwah Studios in 1991, a testament to his vision and commitment to the film industry. Furthermore, his foray into creative education in 1993 paved the way for the establishment of AAFT and numerous organizations dedicated to various facets of the creative arts.



With over a thousand accolades to his name, Marwah's impact transcends borders, as he tirelessly represents India's creative industry on the global stage and vice versa. His unparalleled achievements have been recognized in esteemed institutions worldwide, including seven honors in the British Parliament, seven times in Hungary, honoured in Wales Parliament, Munich Parliament, as well as acknowledgments from dignitaries such as the Presidents of USA, Cyprus, Mongolia, Trinidad & Tobago, Afghanistan, Luxembourg, India and Prime Minister of Nepal . Notably, he has been appreciated by the President of Croatia, Gambia, Nigeria, among numerous other international figures, and has been studied as a case study in 27 countries.



The ceremony was attended by the esteemed management of Marwah Studios, along with notable social worker Rakesh Agarwal, underscoring the significance of Marwah's contributions to society.



Sandeep Marwah's Lifetime Achievement Award from Chicago Open University serves as a testament to his enduring legacy and unwavering dedication to the world of creative arts, inspiring generations to come.



