Nikkhil Advani's ‘Freedom At Midnight’ To Showcase Last Phase Of Freedom Struggle

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) The upcoming streaming show 'Freedom at Midnight', based on the eponymous book, is set to delve into India's fight for Independence, showcasing critical moments from the partition era.

It details the events behind the last year of British Raj from 1947 to 1948 and how it gave away India, which was a part of its empire.

The events begin with the appointment of Lord Mountbatten of Burma as the last viceroy of British India and conclude with the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

The first look of the show was unveiled on Instagram on Thursday by showrunner and director Nikkhil Advani, who captioned Gandhi's quote, "Jawahar and Sardar will be like two oxen yoked to the government cart. One will need the other, and both will pull together."

The show stars Sidhant Gupta, once again showcasing his acting prowess against the backdrop of partition after 'Jubilee'.

It also features Chirag Vohra and Rajendra Chawla.

The show touches upon the lives and work of iconic figures like Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Nikkhil serves as the showrunner and director, with the script penned by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor.

Speaking about the show, Nikkhil said: "The show has been a result of unwavering dedication and relentless determination, sparked by a simple conversation with Danish Khan about the iconic book. Our commitment to authenticity has been unwavering throughout this journey. This show is a profound tribute to the luminaries of our freedom movement, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who courageously led the charge for Independence”.

He further mentioned,“So many of us know the major milestones of the sacrifices and struggles that led to the Independence of India. What Dominique Lappiere and Larry Collins got was access to Dickie Mountbatten's diaries and notes. To the man himself. And so in between all those major milestones, we have some very personal accounts that make that time come alive, and the moments sing with truth. We have tried to capture that. Danish Sir and Saugata's only mantra has been 'authenticity' and we have followed it blindly”.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext and Sony LIV, 'Freedom at Midnight' will drop soon on Sony LIV.