Colombia To Sever Diplomatic Ties With Israel

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Wednesday morning, Colombian President Gustavo Petro declared the severance of diplomatic ties with Israel effective Thursday, May 2nd.



This announcement unfolded during a speech in Bogotá's Plaza de Bolívar, coinciding with International Workers' Day celebrations.



Petro cited actions by Israeli leadership, which he labeled genocidal, as the catalyst for this decision.









Addressing thousands who rallied for government social reforms, Petro expressed grave concerns about the war in Gaza.



He emphasized the severe impact on children and reaffirmed Colombia 's solidarity with Palestine.













He stated a commitment to ensuring that the plight of Palestine does not fade from global consciousness.



This diplomatic shift has been contemplated since October 7th, 2023, when hostilities in Gaza reignited following a Hamas attack.



In response to Israel's subsequent military actions, Petro had previously suggested a potential break in relations if Israel failed to adhere to ceasefire agreements.



The choice of venue and timing for this announcement was strategic, aligning with Petro's political base, which opposes Israel's actions and supports Palestinian rights.









During his address, Petro promoted significant social reforms and criticized former President Álvaro Uribe. He also proposed a national agreement to reshape Colombia's democratic and social future.









As of now, the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not issued an official statement, nor has there been a response from the Israeli government.



Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo, active in Worker's Day events in Quibdó, stressed themes of social inclusion and peace.



This move marks a significant moment in Colombia's foreign policy, reflecting a broader commitment to human rights and international solidarity.

