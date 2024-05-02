Cocoa Boom In Bahia’S Cerrado

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Western Bahia, a non-traditional cocoa farming area, producers are rapidly expanding their operations to meet global demand.



They aim to supply 3 million seedlings across Brazil, a testament to the area's growing investment appeal. Over the past five years, investment in this crop has surged.



Miguel Andrighetti, a local farmer, began cultivating cocoa that was sun-exposed and intercropped with acai, planting 900 to 1,000 plants per hectare.



He observed the plants' vigorous growth due to ample sunlight, though he has yet to determine the productivity rates.



Technological innovations in cultivation and management have significantly boosted regional cocoa yields to 80 arrobas per hectare.







Lucimara Chiari from Ceplac highlighted efforts to overcome the challenges of seedling production, a crucial step for expanding cocoa cultivation.



A partnership with Bio Brasil marks the beginning of focused, data-driven cultivation efforts.







Transformative Trends in Brazilian Cocoa Farming







Entrepreneur Moisés Schmidt is leading a large-scale nursery project that targets an output of 10 million seedlings by 2027, marking a significant scale-up in nursery production.



In addition, this growth reflects an industry-wide acknowledgment of the profitability of technologically enhanced cocoa farming.



Ana Paula Losi of the AIPC expects Cerrado cocoa to supply the Brazilian market within three years, driven by the global price surge and investment in technology.



The potential for technological advancements and research to elevate cocoa production has captured the interest of the industry.









Miranda from the Bahia Federation of Agriculture and Livestock predicts a dramatic increase in state cocoa output. She forecasts over 2 million tons produced from 10,000 hectares.









However, this ambitious projection underscores the transformative impact of extensive planting and innovative agricultural practices in the region.



The move from traditional to high-tech farming could set new productivity benchmarks in the Bahia Cerrado, ushering in a new era for Brazilian agriculture.

MENAFN02052024007421016031ID1108164731