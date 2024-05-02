'Cut Electricity If They Didn't Vote': Congress MLA Raju Kage Gets EC Notice For Threatening Voters In Karnataka

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Election Commission of India on Thursday served notice to Congress MLA Raju Kage for allegedly giving a controversial statement during an election campaign in Madabavi Gram Panchayat on April 30 his speech, he allegedly threatened the voters in the Jugulato region to cut electricity if they didn't vote for the party by a huge margin, during a campaign rally in Mamadapur village in Karnataka's Belagavi district also said, \"If Modi dies, is there no other person to become Prime Minister among the 140 crore population?\"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Malavika Avinash condemned Kage's statement.“It is an insult to the Prime Minister as it amounted to insulting the person and the position,” she said.\"I am sure the people will never forgive such remarks. We are confident that Mr. Modi will be elected as the Prime Minister for the third time with the blessings of the people,\" she added was previously in the BJP. The Kagwad MLA quit the saffron party and joined Congress along with his friend Laxman Savadi before the state assembly election.

MENAFN02052024007365015876ID1108164728