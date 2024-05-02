Delhi Court Postpones Order On BRS Leader K Kavitha's Bail Plea In CBI Case To May 6

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court defers pronouncement of order on regular bail plea of BRS leader K Kavitha in CBI case for May 6.(More details awaited)
MENAFN02052024007365015876ID1108164722
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.