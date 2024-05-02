               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Delhi Court Postpones Order On BRS Leader K Kavitha's Bail Plea In CBI Case To May 6


5/2/2024 1:22:33 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court defers pronouncement of order on regular bail plea of BRS leader K Kavitha in CBI case for May 6.(More details awaited)

Live Mint

