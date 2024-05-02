Fitsair Operates Maiden Flight On Dhaka-Colombo Route On April 17

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Sri Lanka's low-cost airline FitsAir operated its maiden flight on Dhaka-Colombo route on April 17.

The flight departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at 2:00 am and reached Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo at 4:30 am with 120 passengers.

Dharmapala Weerakkody, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Bangladesh, Asitha Ranaweera, Deputy Chief Executive of FitsAir, Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh and Kamrul Islam, Executive Director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were present during the maiden flight's inauguration ceremony held at Dhaka Airport.

Mehnaz Mannan, Chairman and Faiqa Naser, Director of Bengal Airlift Limited-Global Sales Agent (GSA) of FitsAir in Bangladesh-were also present on the occasion, among others.

Initially, FitsAir is operating two weekly flights on Dhaka-Colombo route with Airbus A320 aircraft with 164 seat-capacity.

Every Wednesday and Sunday, the airline's flight will depart Dhaka at 2:00 am and will land in Colombo at 4:30 am while the return flight will depart Colombo at 9:30 pm and will reach Dhaka at 1:00 am every Tuesday and Saturday.

FitsAir is offering attractive return fares starting at BDT 35,000 on Dhaka-Colombo route.

The airline is eyeing to launch another frequency on the route in the next two months and two more by the end of 2024.