MOSAIC ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for first quarter 2024. The company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at .

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Thursday, May 2 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at , and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free) +1 877-883-0383 International Dial-in number +1-412-902-6506 Participant Elite Entry Number 1683304

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call: /events-and-presentations/default

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at .

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Investors:

Joan Tong, 863-640-0826

... Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226

... Media:

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

...

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

05/01/2024 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG

