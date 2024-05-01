Steward Leadership 25 (SL25) 2024 Opens For Application

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SL25 recognises and celebrates the 25 best projects of steward leadership excellence by for-profit organisations. Past honourees include Avtar Group, Last Mile Care Private Limited, Marico Limited, and Tata Consultancy Services. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 May 2024 - In an era where talk of sustainability often exceeds impactful action, Singapore's Stewardship Asia Centre (SAC) and its partners have embarked on a mission to spotlight businesses that are leading by example. The third iteration of Steward Leadership 25 (SL25) aims to honour projects that embody the essence of steward leadership by merging profitable growth with solutions to some of humanity's most pressing challenges.



Steward leadership, characterised by a deep-seated commitment to fostering a brighter future for stakeholders, society, future generations, and the environment, is not merely a noble pursuit but a strategic business imperative. It seeks to establish an optimal approach to growth, marrying profit and purpose and achieving prosperity that benefits employees, shareholders, and society alike.



Open to for-profit entities of all sizes and sectors, SL25 welcomes submissions of projects that have generated positive societal and environmental impacts. The application ends 15 May 2024. Last year's cohort showcased a diverse array of projects from 14 countries, led by companies operating in sectors ranging from financial services and transportation to food and beverage and real estate.



Past honourees have focused on serving underprivileged communities. For instance, Tata Consultancy Services has improved digital access and literacy to youths and seniors, contributing more than S$40,000 worth of laptops and wi-fi connections to underprivileged students to relieve COVID-19 challenges, benefitting more than 150 students in Singapore.



India's leading consumer goods company, Marico, underscores the importance of environmental stewardship and generates sustainable livelihoods. Among their initiatives is a social value creation programme, Parachute Kalpavriksha , which equips farmers with scientific and climate-resilient farming methods to promote sustainable agriculture while improving their productivity and income generation opportunities.



SL25 is a collaborative initiative involving SAC, the INSEAD Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society, WTW, and The Straits Times.



For more information on SL25 and to apply for the 2024 cycle, scan the QR code below. Applications open now till 15 May 2024.









Rajeev Peshawaria, CEO of SAC, remarked, "Everyone is talking about sustainability, yet we are not making enough progress. We at SAC have found champions who are quietly creating a powerful impact on society and the environment through their businesses. SL25 recognises these champions of steward leadership."



The previous iterations of SL25 have brought to light a variety of impactful projects, and the expectation for 2024 is no different. Annisah Smith, Senior Research & Engagement Manager at SAC, shared, "With the growing adoption of steward leadership principles across corporates and SMEs in the region, I'm eagerly anticipating the innovative projects ahead. I'm excited to witness the transformative effects these initiatives will have on communities and the wider Asia-Pacific area."



The top 25 projects will be showcased at the Steward Leadership Summit 2024 in Singapore, SAC's flagship event that convenes business leaders, global experts, and eminent speakers to discuss and promote the concept and practice of steward leadership.



SL25 is proudly supported by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Centre for Impact Investing and Practices (CIIP), Family Business Association (Australia & New Zealand), The Family Business Advisors Association Japan (FBAA), Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia (IDCM), Indonesian Institute for Corporate Directorship (IICD), Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise (raiSE), Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC) and UN Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS).















MENAFN01052024003551001712ID1108164416