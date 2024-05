Biomednewsbreaks Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Spotlighted In A Recent 'From Lab To Launch' Podcast Release

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)

(along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Rob Etherington, President, Director and CEO of Clene, was featured in a recent release of

From Lab to Launch, a podcast sharing the inspiring stories of founders, investors, scientists, engineers and pioneers in the life sciences sector. The podcast, hosted by Meg Sinclair, is available for on-demand listening on

From Lab to Launch .

During the interview, Etherington discussed Clene's work to address the critical unmet medical need relating to neurodegenerative diseases. Etherington also detailed the current and potential target applications for the company's nanotherapeutic candidate, CNM-Au8, and explored some of the challenges in developing novel therapeutics.“The World Health Organization predicts that neurodegenerative diseases – amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ('ALS'), multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's and others – will become the second-most prevalent cause of death in the next 20 years. So, it's pretty obvious that a therapeutic breakthrough is urgently needed. Clene is pioneering catalytic nanotherapeutics to treat these diseases. We target improvement of mitochondrial function via the catalytic activity of our asset, CNM-Au8, to improve nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, an essential energy metabolite, and to reduce reactive oxygen species, which are a byproduct of energy production... CNM-Au8 is pioneering a new way to restore and protect the way the neurons work,” said Etherington.

About Clene Inc.

