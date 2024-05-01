Techmediabreaks Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Schedules Q1 2024 Earnings Release, Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) , a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance lidar solutions, today announced that it will provide a business update and release its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 following the close of the market on Monday, May 13, 2024. Cepton will hold a conference call and webcast that same day at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET). Interested parties should dial 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) to join the live call and visit



to access the webcast. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the live call as detailed in the announcement. In addition, an archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Cepton's Investor Relations page.

To view the full press release, visit



About Cepton Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for

automotive

(“ADAS/AV”),

smart cities ,

smart spaces

and smart industrial applications. With its

patented lidar technology , Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high-performance, high-quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany to serve European customers. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

