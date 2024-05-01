Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Announces PAX-101 Batch Completion For NDA Application To FDA

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



PaxMedica has completed its three registration/validation batches of PAX-101, an IV formulation of suramin

The completed batches are a significant step toward submitting a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter of 2024

PaxMedica aims to establish a sustainable global supply chain for PAX-101 and to advance research and clinical trials targeting Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”), demonstrating a steadfast commitment to addressing complex neurological conditions The ASD treatment market size was valued at $6.94 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to $13.14 billion by 2030

PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, recently announced that it has completed its three registration/validation batches of PAX-101, an IV formulation of suramin. This accomplishment marks a significant step toward submitting a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in the fourth quarter of 2024 ( ).

This step paves the way for potential commercial availability in the U.S. of Suramin, the sole form for treating Stage 1 Human African Trypanosomiasis (“HAT”) caused by Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense. This disease, fatal and neglected, represents a critical healthcare challenge. Pending FDA approval, this...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to PXMD are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN