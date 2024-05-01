Cryptonewsbreaks Proof Of Pitch Promises To Provide Unique Transformative Platform To Showcase Web3 Innovation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Proof of Pitch

represents a ground-breaking shift from traditional pitch competitions, emerging as a transformative platform that uniquely combines artificial intelligence (AI) insights with the strategic acumen of the world's leading Web3 venture capitalists. Proof of Pitch calls upon startups at the cutting edge of Web3 innovation to dazzle the industry's titans, venture through the vanguard of technology, and stake a claim in the digital future. It promises to provide an unmatched opportunity for innovators to present their visionary ideas, drive their startups forward, make a lasting imprint in the realm of digital innovation, and transcend traditional pitch norms. The Proof of Pitch participants will showcase their presentations to an exclusive audience of speakers and VCs, including CEOs, founders of leading blockchain companies, and top Web3 VC partners. The Proof of Pitch winner will receive a first-place grand prize valued at 1M€. Proof of Pitch is part of Proof of Talk, where all global leaders in Web 3 meet. Proof of Talk is set to take place at the Museum of Decorative Arts (“MAD”) in the Louvre Palace, Paris, from June 10 to 11, 2024.“Unlike conventional pitch competitions, Proof of Pitch enables global businesses and leadership to intelligently tap into the power of Web3, providing valuable and sustainable insights for investors and the startup community at large instead of having just another light-touch startup competition with glittering prices which ultimately do not add any real business value,” said Zohair Dehnadi, co-founder, Proof of Talk and partner, X-Ventures.

Proof of Talk is setting a new standard in the Web3 conference landscape, positioning itself not just as another Web3 conference but as a pivotal forum where the promise of decentralization comes to life. The summit uniquely combines the essence of traditional economic forums with the dynamic, decentralized Web3 community, fostering an innovative ecosystem of dialogue and action. It stands as a platform for change, where every voice, from the seasoned economist to the radial Web3 founder, contributes to a collective vision of a decentralized economic future. By facilitating engaging discussions and unparalleled networking, participants shape this new landscape. Learn more at

