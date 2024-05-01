In Uruzgan Above 84,000 Children Deprived Of Education

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): More than 80,000 children are growing illiterate due to lack of schools in their areas in central Uruzgan province.

Maulvi Shamsullah Kamran, director of education told Pajhwok Afghan News that currently 258 schools existed in districts and Tirinkot City, but some of them remained closed.

He said about 84,000 children were deprived of education in the province because the number of children far exceeded the number of schools..

Karam was concerned about the future of the out-of-school children and said if new schools were not built, tens of thousands of children would remain deprived of education.

The education official said more than 100,000 children were currently studying in schools across the province and this year alone 19,000 new comers were enrolled in primary classes.

He said, with the help of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and some other aid agencies, they were able to reopen 44 closed and destroyed schools for students last year.

He asked national and international aid agencies to cooperate with his department in the construction of new schools in the province.

Meanwhile, residents of different areas expressed their concern about the large number of children deprived of education due to lack of schools.

Habib Rahman, a resident of Tirinkot City, said that the past conflicts had deprived many children of education.

He said currently there was no security problem and the government should open schools in areas lacking schools.

