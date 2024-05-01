Qatar Experiences Moderate To Heavy Rain, Strong Wind

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Most parts of Qatar experienced moderate to heavy rains while heavy winds blew all across the country right from early morning on Wednesday)

During the day, various areas in Doha received scattered to moderate rain and by evening, thunder and lightning came along too.

According to Qatar Meteorology Department,“sudden strong winds are currently affecting the country due to low air pressure as weather conditions turn cloudy, and thunderstorms, with moderate to heavy intensity.”

The Meteorology Department has forecast that the thundery rains will continue until today (Thursday) afternoon. There is also a warning of hailstones falling at times accompanied by strong winds that may cause dust to rise in some areas.

Right from morning yesterday, the northern region experienced heavy rains while some of the western areas also received scattered rains. Thundery rain was observed in northern areas such as Shamal and Ruwais along with strong winds. By afternoon several eastern areas of the country too witnessed scattered to thundery rains .

Most parts of the country experienced scattered to moderate rain all through the day which continued overnight. In addition, most parts of Qatar experienced strong winds. However, most parts of Doha had only scatted rains during the day and the traffic was normal.

Some schools declared holiday for students yesterday as a precaution. The Met has urged everyone to be cautious and follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms. It also encouraged everyone to obtain updates only from official sources.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued several reminders on social media about driving during adverse weather conditions. MoI has advised drivers not to overtake, reduce speed, use brakes gradually to slow down, avoid using hazard lights, to keep a safe distance with other vehicles to avoid collisions, and not to venture into water puddles.

MENAFN01052024000067011011ID1108164351